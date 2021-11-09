Wockhardt Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 862.00 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 862.00 crore in September 2021 up 20.72% from Rs. 714.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2021 up 844.51% from Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.03 crore in September 2021 up 206.71% from Rs. 32.94 crore in September 2020.

Wockhardt EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2020.

Wockhardt shares closed at 463.20 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and 59.04% over the last 12 months.