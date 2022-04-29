English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wipro Q4 earnings today: Here is what to watch out for

    Revenue growth will be powered by discretionary spending and success in mining large accounts. The EBIT margin for the fourth quarter are likely at 17.3 percent compared to 21 percent a year ago.

    Gaurav Sharma
    April 29, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Wipro, one of India’s top four IT services companies, is expected to report a 3.2-4 percent growth in profit for the quarter ended March. On a sequential basis, earnings may improve 3.6-4.2 percent.

    Analysts expect Bengaluru-based Wipro to register on-year growth of 26-28 percent in revenue on April 29, when it declares results for the quarter and year ended March. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue may grow 2-2.8 percent.

    The company, controlled by billionaire founder chairman Azim Premji, is likely to post a profit of Rs 3,070 crore for the quarter and revenue of Rs 20,700 crore-21,000 crore.

    “Revenue growth will be powered by continued strength in discretionary spends and success in mining of large accounts,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

    Brokerages expect Wipro’s dollar revenue to grow 3-3.3 percent sequentially and ~26 percent on-year. Constant currency revenue growth is expected at 3-3.5 percent.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We forecast constant currency revenue growth of 3.5 percent, in the 2-4 percent guidance band. Revenues include a 40 bps contribution from Edgile and LeanSwift acquisitions,” Kotak Institutional Equities added.

    EBIT margin

    Wipro acquired US companies Edgile, a cybersecurity consulting provider, and LeanSwift, a provider of e-commerce and mobile solutions, in December last year.

    Analysts expect the EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin to decline sequentially as well as on-year due to higher travel and employee expenses, though that will be partially negated by better operating leverage. The EBIT margin for Q4 is likely at 17.3 percent compared to 21 percent a year earlier.

    Experts said key aspects will be the impact of recent global events, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, on business, especially that of Europe-focused Capco. Wipro acquired London-based Capco, a management and technology consultancy firm, over a year ago.

    It will also be important to identify the levers to defend margins, noting the potential increase in cost structure and wage pressure.

    Measures to staff projects and handle supply-side challenges, given the high rate of employee attrition, are the other important aspects that need to be keenly watched, along with the ability to get price increases to offset cost pressures and the pipeline of mega deals that seems to have dried up for the sector.

    Global brokerage Phillip Capital will focus on “Q1 guidance, impact of geopolitics on EU demand, large deal wins & pipeline and outlook on healthcare & energy verticals.”

    Nomura Global Markets will watch for commentary on demand and salary hike outlook for onshore and offshore locations.

    Wipro shares gained 0.7 percent to Rs 522.50 at the close on the National Stock Exchange on April 28. The stock has generated returns of 7 percent during the past year but has declined 13 percent in the past month.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips of investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Gaurav Sharma
    Tags: #Results Poll #Wipro Limited
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 09:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.