Wheels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,124.10 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,124.10 crore in June 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 1,053.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.30 crore in June 2023 up 24.77% from Rs. 10.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.01 crore in June 2023 up 23.43% from Rs. 50.24 crore in June 2022.

Wheels EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.43 in June 2022.

Wheels shares closed at 776.20 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.71% returns over the last 6 months and 7.06% over the last 12 months.