Wheels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,002.58 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,002.58 crore in December 2022 down 0.31% from Rs. 1,005.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 down 29.42% from Rs. 20.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 13.69% from Rs. 68.21 crore in December 2021.

Wheels EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.56 in December 2021.

