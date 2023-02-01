English
    Wheels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,002.58 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,002.58 crore in December 2022 down 0.31% from Rs. 1,005.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 down 29.42% from Rs. 20.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 13.69% from Rs. 68.21 crore in December 2021.

    Wheels India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,002.581,107.161,005.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,002.581,107.161,005.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials690.87895.41783.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.47-85.05-39.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost107.07103.3591.44
    Depreciation16.2916.4624.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.29136.25103.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5940.7442.61
    Other Income13.992.031.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.5842.7744.12
    Interest23.3722.6117.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.2120.1627.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.2120.1627.01
    Tax4.675.026.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.5415.1420.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.5415.1420.60
    Equity Share Capital24.0624.0624.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.046.298.56
    Diluted EPS6.046.298.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.046.298.56
    Diluted EPS6.046.298.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited