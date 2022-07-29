Waterbase Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.87 crore, down 36.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.87 crore in June 2022 down 36.65% from Rs. 126.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 92.05% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2022 down 75.46% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2021.

Waterbase EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2021.

Waterbase shares closed at 80.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and -36.01% over the last 12 months.