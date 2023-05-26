English
    Walchandnagar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.10 crore, up 17.19% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchandnagar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.10 crore in March 2023 up 17.19% from Rs. 95.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.44 crore in March 2023 up 942.39% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.05 crore in March 2023 down 281.79% from Rs. 17.08 crore in March 2022.

    Walchandnagar EPS has increased to Rs. 12.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2022.

    Walchandnagar shares closed at 73.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and 49.59% over the last 12 months.

    Walchandnagar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.1072.9895.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.1072.9895.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.3536.8239.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.09-3.909.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6220.9118.66
    Depreciation4.554.715.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.0017.0216.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.51-2.585.78
    Other Income2.9111.145.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.608.5611.74
    Interest13.3514.0718.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-48.95-5.51-6.70
    Exceptional Items105.39----
    P/L Before Tax56.44-5.51-6.70
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.44-5.51-6.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.44-5.51-6.70
    Equity Share Capital9.197.617.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.28-1.20-1.76
    Diluted EPS12.28-1.20-1.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.28-1.20-1.76
    Diluted EPS12.28-1.20-1.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 26, 2023