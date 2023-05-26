Walchandnagar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.10 crore, up 17.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.10 crore in March 2023 up 17.19% from Rs. 95.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.44 crore in March 2023 up 942.39% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.05 crore in March 2023 down 281.79% from Rs. 17.08 crore in March 2022.

Walchandnagar EPS has increased to Rs. 12.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in March 2022.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 73.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.59% returns over the last 6 months and 49.59% over the last 12 months.