    VSF Projects Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 235% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VSF Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 235% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 30.87% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 53.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    VSF Projects shares closed at 55.33 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.23% returns over the last 6 months and 65.41% over the last 12 months.

    VSF Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.490.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.490.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.110.130.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.210.12
    Depreciation0.020.01-0.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.090.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.05-0.23
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.05-0.23
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.150.05-0.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.150.05-0.23
    Tax0.010.03-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.160.02-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.160.02-0.22
    Equity Share Capital6.585.875.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.04-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.240.04-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.04-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.240.04-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am