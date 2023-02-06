English
    VLS Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.10 crore, down 33.98% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VLS Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.10 crore in December 2022 down 33.98% from Rs. 106.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.89 crore in December 2022 down 49.3% from Rs. 104.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.41 crore in December 2022 down 34.71% from Rs. 101.71 crore in December 2021.

    VLS Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.2475.02106.18
    Other Operating Income-0.140.14--
    Total Income From Operations70.1075.16106.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.301.271.05
    Depreciation0.781.080.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.502.783.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.5270.02101.44
    Other Income0.110.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6370.04101.45
    Interest0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.6170.03101.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.6170.03101.44
    Tax12.7211.62-2.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.8958.40104.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.8958.40104.31
    Equity Share Capital38.7838.7838.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6815.1126.98
    Diluted EPS13.6815.1126.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6815.1126.98
    Diluted EPS13.6815.1126.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited