VLS Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.10 crore, down 33.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.10 crore in December 2022 down 33.98% from Rs. 106.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.89 crore in December 2022 down 49.3% from Rs. 104.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.41 crore in December 2022 down 34.71% from Rs. 101.71 crore in December 2021.

VLS Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.98 in December 2021.

Read More