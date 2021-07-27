VLS Finance Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.44 crore, up 1090.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.44 crore in June 2021 up 1090.93% from Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.16 crore in June 2021 up 508.3% from Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.24 crore in June 2021 up 1467.19% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2020.

VLS Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 18.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.07 in June 2020.

VLS Finance shares closed at 244.40 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 223.71% returns over the last 6 months and 363.32% over the last 12 months.