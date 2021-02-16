Visesh Infotech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 97.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 97.4% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020 up 37.19% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 down 19.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.05 on March 11, 2020 (NSE)