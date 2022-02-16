Visagar Polytex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, down 27.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in December 2021 down 27.62% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 42.21% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Visagar Polytex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Visagar Polytex shares closed at 1.95 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 143.75% returns over the last 6 months and 62.50% over the last 12 months.