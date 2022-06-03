Visagar Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore, down 88.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore in March 2022 down 88.04% from Rs. 62.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 72.56% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 73.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Visagar Fin shares closed at 1.93 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)