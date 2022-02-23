Visagar Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 97.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 97.17% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 up 2061.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 up 2500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Visagar Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Visagar Fin shares closed at 2.95 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)