VIP Clothing Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.86 crore, up 41.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.86 crore in September 2021 up 41.93% from Rs. 42.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021 up 804.76% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2021 up 118.69% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2020.

VIP Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in September 2020.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 18.00 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.00% returns over the last 6 months and 105.71% over the last 12 months.