Vindhya Telelin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.27 crore, up 111.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 638.27 crore in December 2022 up 111.22% from Rs. 302.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.28 crore in December 2022 down 17.72% from Rs. 34.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.57 crore in December 2022 up 48.68% from Rs. 43.43 crore in December 2021.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 29.00 in December 2021.

Read More

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 1,684.65 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.60% returns over the last 6 months and 27.61% over the last 12 months.