Venus Remedies Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.07 crore, up 23.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.07 crore in December 2020 up 23.67% from Rs. 92.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2020 up 1702.87% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in December 2020 up 4.57% from Rs. 13.57 crore in December 2019.

Venus Remedies EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.

Venus Remedies shares closed at 178.90 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.27% returns over the last 6 months and 681.22% over the last 12 months.