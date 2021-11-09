VEDAVAAG System Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.22 crore, up 53.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.22 crore in September 2021 up 53.69% from Rs. 14.46 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2021 up 64.82% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021 up 2.15% from Rs. 4.18 crore in September 2020.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2020.

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 59.75 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)