Varun Beverages Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,240.89 crore, up 33.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,240.89 crore in March 2021 up 33.67% from Rs. 1,676.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.26 crore in March 2021 up 135.36% from Rs. 54.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.35 crore in March 2021 up 30.68% from Rs. 296.42 crore in March 2020.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2020.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 951.30 on April 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.30% returns over the last 6 months and 41.74% over the last 12 months.