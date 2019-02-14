Vardhman Poly Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 202.69 crore, up 52.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.69 crore in December 2018 up 52.3% from Rs. 133.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2018 down 0.31% from Rs. 19.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018 down 152.44% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.

Vardhman Poly shares closed at 9.60 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.69% returns over the last 6 months and -67.68% over the last 12 months.