Vardhman Poly Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 202.69 crore, up 52.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 202.69 crore in December 2018 up 52.3% from Rs. 133.08 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2018 down 0.31% from Rs. 19.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2018 down 152.44% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2017.
Vardhman Poly shares closed at 9.60 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.69% returns over the last 6 months and -67.68% over the last 12 months.
|Vardhman Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|202.69
|200.95
|133.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|202.69
|200.95
|133.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|144.35
|151.50
|89.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.74
|4.52
|9.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.66
|-2.87
|0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.99
|15.77
|10.96
|Depreciation
|4.60
|4.60
|5.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.21
|33.28
|22.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.86
|-5.86
|-5.20
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.86
|0.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.03
|-5.00
|-4.30
|Interest
|14.74
|14.87
|15.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.77
|-19.87
|-19.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.77
|-19.87
|-19.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.77
|-19.87
|-19.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.77
|-19.87
|-19.71
|Equity Share Capital
|22.33
|22.33
|22.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-134.19
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.87
|-8.91
|-8.84
|Diluted EPS
|-8.87
|-8.91
|-8.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.87
|-8.91
|-8.84
|Diluted EPS
|-8.87
|-8.91
|-8.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
