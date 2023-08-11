Vardhman Hold Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore in June 2023 up 24.74% from Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.79 crore in June 2023 down 53.42% from Rs. 94.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2023 up 48.98% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022.

Vardhman Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 137.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 294.58 in June 2022.

Vardhman Hold shares closed at 2,774.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -4.37% over the last 12 months.