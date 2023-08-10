V-Guard Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,214.76 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,214.76 crore in June 2023 up 19.29% from Rs. 1,018.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.22 crore in June 2023 up 20.18% from Rs. 53.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.54 crore in June 2023 up 33.72% from Rs. 87.15 crore in June 2022.

V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2022.

V-Guard Ind shares closed at 315.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.27% returns over the last 6 months and 32.97% over the last 12 months.