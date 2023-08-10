English
    V-Guard Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,214.76 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V-Guard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,214.76 crore in June 2023 up 19.29% from Rs. 1,018.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.22 crore in June 2023 up 20.18% from Rs. 53.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.54 crore in June 2023 up 33.72% from Rs. 87.15 crore in June 2022.

    V-Guard Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2022.

    V-Guard Ind shares closed at 315.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.27% returns over the last 6 months and 32.97% over the last 12 months.

    V-Guard Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,214.761,140.141,018.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,214.761,140.141,018.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials403.87383.39360.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods386.95420.24357.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.09-20.52-5.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.9580.2478.85
    Depreciation19.7819.0613.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses186.15178.14144.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.9779.5968.34
    Other Income11.792.635.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.7682.2373.46
    Interest10.8510.161.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.9172.0771.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax85.9172.0771.66
    Tax21.6919.3418.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.2252.7353.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.2252.7353.37
    Minority Interest----0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates64.2252.7353.44
    Equity Share Capital43.3543.2243.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.221.24
    Diluted EPS1.471.211.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.221.24
    Diluted EPS1.471.211.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #V-Guard Ind #V-Guard Industries
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

