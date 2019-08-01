Uttam Value Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 479.05 crore, down 29.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 479.05 crore in June 2019 down 29.83% from Rs. 682.67 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.16 crore in June 2019 up 52.17% from Rs. 67.24 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2019 down 109.95% from Rs. 25.03 crore in June 2018.

Uttam Value shares closed at 0.10 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.