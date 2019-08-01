Uttam Value Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 479.05 crore, down 29.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Value Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 479.05 crore in June 2019 down 29.83% from Rs. 682.67 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.16 crore in June 2019 up 52.17% from Rs. 67.24 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2019 down 109.95% from Rs. 25.03 crore in June 2018.
Uttam Value shares closed at 0.10 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:55 am