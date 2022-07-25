Uttam Galva Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.42 crore, up 21.61% Y-o-Y
July 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 238.42 crore in June 2022 up 21.61% from Rs. 196.06 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.41 crore in June 2022 up 36.25% from Rs. 79.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2022 up 85.26% from Rs. 16.15 crore in June 2021.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 3.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|238.42
|211.58
|196.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|238.42
|211.58
|196.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130.48
|108.25
|103.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.35
|2.26
|1.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.63
|13.42
|19.45
|Depreciation
|57.32
|56.95
|57.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|100.80
|97.29
|91.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.46
|-66.59
|-76.58
|Other Income
|3.76
|40.72
|2.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.70
|-25.87
|-73.84
|Interest
|0.05
|-0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.75
|-25.83
|-73.86
|Exceptional Items
|9.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-50.65
|-25.83
|-73.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|5.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-50.65
|-25.83
|-79.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.65
|-25.83
|-79.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.24
|-1.72
|0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-50.41
|-27.55
|-79.08
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|-1.94
|-5.56
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|-1.94
|-5.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|-1.94
|-5.56
|Diluted EPS
|-3.54
|-1.94
|-5.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited