Usha Martin Edu Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 15.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 15.46% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 29.34% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 7.60 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 794.12% returns over the last 12 months.