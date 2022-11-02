English
    UPL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,507.00 crore, up 18.36% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,507.00 crore in September 2022 up 18.36% from Rs. 10,567.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 814.00 crore in September 2022 up 28.39% from Rs. 634.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,522.00 crore in September 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 1,978.00 crore in September 2021.

    UPL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.29 in September 2021.

    UPL shares closed at 717.05 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months and -1.75% over the last 12 months.

    UPL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,507.0010,821.0010,567.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,507.0010,821.0010,567.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,781.004,664.005,221.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,233.001,244.001,079.00
    Depreciation608.00588.00566.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies50.0033.00--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,999.002,734.002,336.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,836.001,558.001,365.00
    Other Income78.0073.0047.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,914.001,631.001,412.00
    Interest644.00519.00359.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,270.001,112.001,053.00
    Exceptional Items-43.00-78.00-40.00
    P/L Before Tax1,227.001,034.001,013.00
    Tax231.0059.00249.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities996.00975.00764.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period996.00975.00764.00
    Minority Interest-155.00-128.00-140.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-27.0030.0010.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates814.00877.00634.00
    Equity Share Capital150.00150.00153.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8310.768.29
    Diluted EPS10.8310.768.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8310.768.29
    Diluted EPS10.8310.768.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
