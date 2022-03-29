UPI may begin to bite at payments revenue pie for banks, NBFCs, fintechs

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a boon for Indians for everything from buying pizza to paying bills. But for banks, non-banking finance companies and fintech companies, this means a steady deceleration in income from fees and charges because UPI generates zero revenue.

As the share of UPI grows in the overall retail payments pie, payment processing agents will lose out on revenue over time, analysts said.

“The shift in merchant payments towards low-yielding form factors such as UPI, coupled with rising competitive intensity across payment modes, is driving the overall payments fee yields lower across the ecosystem,” HDFC Securities analysts wrote in a note.

UPI is a real-time payments system that facilitates the instant transfer of funds between bank accounts. The platform was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, an umbrella organisation that operates retail payment and settlement systems in the country.

In February, UPI accounted for about 80 percent of the total retail digital payments by value. Digital payments here exclude net-banking routes such as IMPS and NEFT, which process large-sized transactions and recurring payments such as equated monthly instalments of loans in addition to other retail payments.

The share of UPI in person-to-merchant payments widened to 42 percent in the first nine months of FY22 from 28 percent in FY21.

In 2019, the government cut the merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions to zero to encourage greater use of the digital payment system. MDR is a charge paid by merchants to payment service providers for the infrastructure to give customers digital payment options.