    Universal Cable Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.28 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 514.28 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 451.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.11 crore in September 2022 up 654.87% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2022 up 112.31% from Rs. 26.08 crore in September 2021.

    Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

    Universal Cable shares closed at 270.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 92.30% returns over the last 6 months and 63.85% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations514.28513.80451.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations514.28513.80451.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials376.20413.62411.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.2411.335.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.69-31.25-61.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.0820.0221.28
    Depreciation5.655.646.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.1955.8458.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6238.619.30
    Other Income9.103.4010.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.7242.0119.78
    Interest24.3721.7217.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.3520.292.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.3520.292.49
    Tax5.245.23-0.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1115.062.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1115.062.66
    Equity Share Capital34.7034.7034.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.804.340.77
    Diluted EPS5.804.340.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.804.340.77
    Diluted EPS5.804.340.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

