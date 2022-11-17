Universal Cable Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.28 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.28 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 451.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.11 crore in September 2022 up 654.87% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2022 up 112.31% from Rs. 26.08 crore in September 2021.

Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

Universal Cable shares closed at 270.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 92.30% returns over the last 6 months and 63.85% over the last 12 months.