    Universal Cable Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 479.41 crore, down 6.69% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Universal Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 479.41 crore in June 2023 down 6.69% from Rs. 513.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2023 down 39.16% from Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.74 crore in June 2023 down 16.6% from Rs. 47.65 crore in June 2022.

    Universal Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.34 in June 2022.

    Universal Cable shares closed at 464.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.77% returns over the last 6 months and 139.61% over the last 12 months.

    Universal Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations479.41582.87513.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations479.41582.87513.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials348.33404.69413.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.1119.9311.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.686.17-31.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1722.0420.02
    Depreciation5.625.565.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.8378.2655.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.0246.2138.61
    Other Income3.100.973.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.1247.1842.01
    Interest21.4727.2721.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6519.9120.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.6519.9120.29
    Tax3.495.345.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.1614.5815.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.1614.5815.06
    Equity Share Capital34.7034.7034.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.644.204.34
    Diluted EPS2.644.204.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.644.204.34
    Diluted EPS2.644.204.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

