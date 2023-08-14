Universal Cable Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 479.41 crore, down 6.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 479.41 crore in June 2023 down 6.69% from Rs. 513.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2023 down 39.16% from Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.74 crore in June 2023 down 16.6% from Rs. 47.65 crore in June 2022.

Universal Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.34 in June 2022.

Universal Cable shares closed at 464.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.77% returns over the last 6 months and 139.61% over the last 12 months.