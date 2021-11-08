Ujjivan Small Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 391.36 crore, down 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 391.36 crore in September 2021 down 16.76% from Rs. 470.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 273.79 crore in September 2021 down 385.2% from Rs. 96.00 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 71.02 crore in September 2021 down 69.41% from Rs. 232.17 crore in September 2020.

Ujjivan Small shares closed at 21.80 on November 04, 2021 (NSE)