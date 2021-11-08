MARKET NEWS

Ujjivan Small Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 391.36 crore, down 16.76% Y-o-Y

November 08, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 391.36 crore in September 2021 down 16.76% from Rs. 470.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 273.79 crore in September 2021 down 385.2% from Rs. 96.00 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 71.02 crore in September 2021 down 69.41% from Rs. 232.17 crore in September 2020.

Ujjivan Small shares closed at 21.80 on November 04, 2021 (NSE)

Close
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills583.08586.04700.57
(b) Income on Investment45.0741.2643.96
(c) Int. on balances With RBI16.8914.369.08
(d) Others------
Other Income46.8974.6364.40
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended253.68257.26283.47
Employees Cost199.83164.83189.80
Other Expenses167.40131.66112.57
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies71.02162.55232.17
Provisions And Contingencies436.88474.83100.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-365.86-312.29131.65
Tax-92.07-78.8135.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-273.79-233.4796.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-273.79-233.4796.00
Equity Share Capital1,728.311,728.311,728.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II22.19--30.99
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.58-1.350.56
Diluted EPS-1.59-1.350.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.58-1.350.56
Diluted EPS-1.59-1.350.56
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,712.651,374.98136.09
ii) Net NPA685.14348.7319.08
i) % of Gross NPA11.800.100.98
ii) % of Net NPA3.290.030.14
Return on Assets %-1.39-0.010.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bank - Private #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Ujjivan Small #Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:11 pm

