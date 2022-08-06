Ujjivan Financi Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.20 crore, up 43.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,006.20 crore in June 2022 up 43.66% from Rs. 700.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.13 crore in June 2022 up 397.65% from Rs. 82.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 730.97 crore in June 2022 up 323.65% from Rs. 172.54 crore in June 2021.

Ujjivan Financi EPS has increased to Rs. 20.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.80 in June 2021.

Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 182.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.41% returns over the last 6 months and -19.68% over the last 12 months.