    UFO Moviez Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.89 crore, up 100.2% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:Net Sales at Rs 70.89 crore in December 2022 up 100.2% from Rs. 35.41 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2022 up 46.82% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 313.25% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.UFO Moviez shares closed at 80.75 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -22.43% over the last 12 months.
    UFO Moviez India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.8973.4735.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.8973.4735.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.640.560.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.123.884.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.21-0.110.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9721.2613.86
    Depreciation10.4511.8012.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.6360.9519.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.71-24.87-16.61
    Other Income1.801.332.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.91-23.54-14.36
    Interest3.172.692.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.08-26.23-17.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.08-26.23-17.22
    Tax-3.40-3.35-4.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.68-22.88-12.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.68-22.88-12.56
    Equity Share Capital38.0938.0737.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.76-6.01-4.32
    Diluted EPS-1.76-6.01-4.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.76-6.01-4.32
    Diluted EPS-1.76-6.01-4.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited