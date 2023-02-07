UFO Moviez Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore, up 115.79% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore in December 2022 up 115.79% from Rs. 51.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 97.47% from Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2022 up 1392.13% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.
UFO Moviez shares closed at 80.75 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -22.43% over the last 12 months.
|UFO Moviez India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.59
|107.45
|51.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.59
|107.45
|51.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.79
|1.17
|0.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.48
|25.34
|9.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.86
|-2.30
|1.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.48
|25.54
|17.51
|Depreciation
|11.45
|12.78
|13.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.23
|55.56
|25.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.70
|-10.64
|-16.74
|Other Income
|1.75
|1.27
|2.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-9.37
|-14.73
|Interest
|3.25
|2.77
|2.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.20
|-12.14
|-17.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.20
|-12.14
|-17.70
|Tax
|-0.69
|-0.89
|-3.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.51
|-11.25
|-13.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.51
|-11.25
|-13.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.18
|2.10
|0.70
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.33
|-9.15
|-13.02
|Equity Share Capital
|38.09
|38.07
|37.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-2.40
|-4.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-2.40
|-4.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-2.40
|-4.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-2.40
|-4.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited