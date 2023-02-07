English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UFO Moviez Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore, up 115.79% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.59 crore in December 2022 up 115.79% from Rs. 51.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 97.47% from Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2022 up 1392.13% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

    UFO Moviez India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.59107.4551.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.59107.4551.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.791.170.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.4825.349.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.86-2.301.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4825.5417.51
    Depreciation11.4512.7813.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.2355.5625.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.70-10.64-16.74
    Other Income1.751.272.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-9.37-14.73
    Interest3.252.772.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.20-12.14-17.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.20-12.14-17.70
    Tax-0.69-0.89-3.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.51-11.25-13.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.51-11.25-13.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.182.100.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.33-9.15-13.02
    Equity Share Capital38.0938.0737.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-2.40-4.48
    Diluted EPS-0.09-2.40-4.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-2.40-4.48
    Diluted EPS-0.09-2.40-4.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited