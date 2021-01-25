UCO Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,407.15 crore, up 13.79% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,407.15 crore in December 2020 up 13.79% from Rs. 1236.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.44 crore in December 2020 up 103.69% from Rs. 960.17 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,334.40 crore in December 2020 up 10.23% from Rs. 1,210.52 crore in December 2019.

UCO Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2019.

UCO Bank shares closed at 12.85 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.19% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.