UCO Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,407.15 crore, up 13.79% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UCO Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,407.15 crore in December 2020 up 13.79% from Rs. 1236.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.44 crore in December 2020 up 103.69% from Rs. 960.17 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,334.40 crore in December 2020 up 10.23% from Rs. 1,210.52 crore in December 2019.

UCO Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2019.

UCO Bank shares closed at 12.85 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.19% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,966.381,966.252,054.40
(b) Income on Investment1,480.891,505.831,486.23
(c) Int. on balances With RBI68.5551.9085.22
(d) Others86.7690.62144.89
Other Income864.38711.52743.47
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,195.432,221.452,534.15
Employees Cost649.99484.52484.32
Other Expenses287.14289.83285.22
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,334.401,330.321,210.52
Provisions And Contingencies1,298.961,300.202,170.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.4430.12-960.17
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.4430.12-960.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.4430.12-960.17
Equity Share Capital9,918.349,918.348,623.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,942.916,942.916,248.23
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.94.4494.4493.61
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.03-1.18
Diluted EPS0.040.03-1.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.03-1.18
Diluted EPS0.040.03-1.18
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA11,440.4713,365.7422,139.65
ii) Net NPA3,228.083,831.886,199.65
i) % of Gross NPA9.8011.6219.45
ii) % of Net NPA2.973.636.34
Return on Assets %0.060.05-1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 25, 2021 03:33 pm

