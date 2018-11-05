UCAL Fuel Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 162.90 crore, up 2.78% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 162.90 crore in September 2018 up 2.78% from Rs. 158.50 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.98 crore in September 2018 down 31.31% from Rs. 15.98 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.23 crore in September 2018 down 14.44% from Rs. 35.33 crore in September 2017.

UCAL Fuel EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.96 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.23 in September 2017.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 195.10 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.02% returns over the last 6 months and -3.73% over the last 12 months.