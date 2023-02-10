UCAL Fuel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.35 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.35 crore in December 2022 down 4.7% from Rs. 209.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 91.4% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.01 crore in December 2022 down 17.35% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021.

UCAL Fuel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2021.

Read More

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 125.05 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.64% returns over the last 6 months and -16.63% over the last 12 months.