    UCAL Fuel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.35 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ucal Fuel Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.35 crore in December 2022 down 4.7% from Rs. 209.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 91.4% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.01 crore in December 2022 down 17.35% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2021.

    Ucal Fuel Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.35244.87209.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.35244.87209.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.2297.01112.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.3532.5115.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.241.96-23.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.7544.4744.52
    Depreciation9.389.539.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.1344.6940.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.2814.718.56
    Other Income2.352.560.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6317.279.52
    Interest5.726.325.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.9110.963.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.9110.963.70
    Tax0.663.530.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.247.432.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.247.432.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.247.432.81
    Equity Share Capital22.1122.1122.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.113.361.27
    Diluted EPS0.113.361.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.113.361.27
    Diluted EPS0.113.361.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited