U. Y. Fincorp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, down 56.39% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for U. Y. Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in September 2022 down 56.39% from Rs. 35.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 24.18% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2022 up 4.65% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.
U. Y. Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.
|U. Y. Fincorp shares closed at 12.92 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -21.46% over the last 12 months.
|U. Y. Fincorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.27
|9.57
|35.02
|Other Operating Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|15.28
|9.57
|35.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.48
|5.40
|43.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.45
|1.78
|-13.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.24
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.06
|-0.06
|1.68
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.18
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.62
|1.98
|3.52
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.32
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.00
|2.30
|3.83
|Interest
|0.10
|0.19
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.90
|2.12
|3.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.90
|2.12
|3.54
|Tax
|0.85
|0.48
|1.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.05
|1.63
|2.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.05
|1.63
|2.46
|Equity Share Capital
|95.12
|95.12
|95.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.09
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.09
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.09
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.09
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited