U. Y. Fincorp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, down 56.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in September 2022 down 56.39% from Rs. 35.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2022 up 24.18% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2022 up 4.65% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.

U. Y. Fincorp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.