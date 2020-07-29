TVS Motor Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,939.65 crore, down 61.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,939.65 crore in June 2020 down 61.35% from Rs. 5,018.34 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.37 crore in June 2020 down 222.52% from Rs. 146.40 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.26 crore in June 2020 down 85.87% from Rs. 567.98 crore in June 2019.

TVS Motor shares closed at 406.25 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.