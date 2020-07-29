TVS Motor Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,939.65 crore, down 61.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,939.65 crore in June 2020 down 61.35% from Rs. 5,018.34 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.37 crore in June 2020 down 222.52% from Rs. 146.40 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.26 crore in June 2020 down 85.87% from Rs. 567.98 crore in June 2019.
TVS Motor shares closed at 406.25 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.
|TVS Motor Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,939.65
|4,104.71
|5,018.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,939.65
|4,104.71
|5,018.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|933.51
|2,710.22
|3,335.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.24
|59.60
|58.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|154.03
|-129.03
|-1.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|347.22
|389.40
|379.89
|Depreciation
|105.42
|156.58
|130.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|411.09
|552.17
|685.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.86
|365.77
|429.35
|Other Income
|6.70
|23.96
|7.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.16
|389.73
|437.28
|Interest
|212.88
|231.65
|204.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-238.04
|158.08
|232.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-40.33
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-238.04
|117.75
|232.87
|Tax
|-58.08
|32.99
|80.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-179.96
|84.76
|152.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-179.96
|84.76
|152.58
|Minority Interest
|3.42
|-7.80
|-4.84
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.83
|-2.91
|-1.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-179.37
|74.05
|146.40
|Equity Share Capital
|47.51
|47.51
|47.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.78
|1.56
|3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-3.78
|1.56
|3.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.78
|1.56
|3.08
|Diluted EPS
|-3.78
|1.56
|3.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm