Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,939.65 crore, down 61.35% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,939.65 crore in June 2020 down 61.35% from Rs. 5,018.34 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.37 crore in June 2020 down 222.52% from Rs. 146.40 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.26 crore in June 2020 down 85.87% from Rs. 567.98 crore in June 2019.

TVS Motor shares closed at 406.25 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.54% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.

TVS Motor Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,939.654,104.715,018.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,939.654,104.715,018.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials933.512,710.223,335.91
Purchase of Traded Goods20.2459.6058.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks154.03-129.03-1.71
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost347.22389.40379.89
Depreciation105.42156.58130.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses411.09552.17685.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.86365.77429.35
Other Income6.7023.967.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.16389.73437.28
Interest212.88231.65204.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-238.04158.08232.87
Exceptional Items---40.33--
P/L Before Tax-238.04117.75232.87
Tax-58.0832.9980.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-179.9684.76152.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-179.9684.76152.58
Minority Interest3.42-7.80-4.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.83-2.91-1.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-179.3774.05146.40
Equity Share Capital47.5147.5147.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.781.563.08
Diluted EPS-3.781.563.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.781.563.08
Diluted EPS-3.781.563.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TVS Motor #TVS Motor Company

