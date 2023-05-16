TV TodayNetwork Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.14 crore, down 10.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.14 crore in March 2023 down 10.37% from Rs. 242.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 83.61% from Rs. 35.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.29 crore in March 2023 down 50.37% from Rs. 59.02 crore in March 2022.

TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.98 in March 2022.

TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 205.85 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -25.02% over the last 12 months.