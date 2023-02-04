English
    TV TodayNetwork Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore, down 10.33% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:Net Sales at Rs 231.31 crore in December 2022 down 10.33% from Rs. 257.97 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2022 down 55.09% from Rs. 61.50 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.04 crore in December 2022 down 48.12% from Rs. 94.53 crore in December 2021.
    TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.31 in December 2021.TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 247.00 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and -36.75% over the last 12 months.
    TV Today Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.31211.63257.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.31211.63257.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.0282.0469.81
    Depreciation10.3110.4610.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.25103.05102.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7316.0874.70
    Other Income13.0011.808.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7327.8883.56
    Interest0.720.970.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.0126.9182.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.0126.9182.58
    Tax10.397.1921.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.6219.7261.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.6219.7261.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.6219.7261.50
    Equity Share Capital29.8329.8329.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.633.3110.31
    Diluted EPS4.633.3110.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.633.3110.31
    Diluted EPS4.633.3110.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
