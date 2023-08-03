Tube Investment Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,780.14 crore, down 9.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,780.14 crore in June 2023 down 9.04% from Rs. 1,957.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.69 crore in June 2023 up 9.95% from Rs. 134.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.90 crore in June 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 216.04 crore in June 2022.

Tube Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 7.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.96 in June 2022.

Tube Investment shares closed at 3,047.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.29% returns over the last 6 months and 46.54% over the last 12 months.