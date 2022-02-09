TTK Healthcare Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 212.49 crore, up 18.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.49 crore in December 2021 up 18.59% from Rs. 179.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2021 up 58.26% from Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.58 crore in December 2021 up 50.38% from Rs. 14.35 crore in December 2020.

TTK Healthcare EPS has increased to Rs. 8.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.44 in December 2020.

TTK Healthcare shares closed at 667.65 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and 14.70% over the last 12 months.