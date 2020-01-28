Triveni Glass Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.10 crore, up 18.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.10 crore in December 2019 up 18.98% from Rs. 17.73 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2019 up 540.21% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019 down 53.67% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2018.

Triveni Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2018.

Triveni Glass shares closed at 3.40 on January 24, 2020 (BSE)