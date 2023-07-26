Triveni Engg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,197.94 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,197.94 crore in June 2023 down 2.26% from Rs. 1,225.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.61 crore in June 2023 up 1.75% from Rs. 66.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.12 crore in June 2023 up 10.8% from Rs. 123.75 crore in June 2022.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2022.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 328.80 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.74% returns over the last 6 months and 27.96% over the last 12 months.