Triochem Prods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, down 27.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in December 2020 down 27.1% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 105.85% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 102.22% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2019.