Trident Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,662.57 crore, up 41.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,662.57 crore in September 2021 up 41.93% from Rs. 1,171.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 228.80 crore in September 2021 up 128.25% from Rs. 100.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 412.92 crore in September 2021 up 81.94% from Rs. 226.95 crore in September 2020.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2020.

Trident shares closed at 40.55 on October 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 200.37% returns over the last 6 months and 416.56% over the last 12 months.