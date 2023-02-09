English
    Transpek Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.47 crore, up 9.13% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transpek Industry are:

    Net Sales at Rs 196.47 crore in December 2022 up 9.13% from Rs. 180.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2022 up 7.58% from Rs. 22.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.02 crore in December 2022 up 10.12% from Rs. 41.79 crore in December 2021.

    Transpek Industry
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations196.47216.17180.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations196.47216.17180.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.60115.6198.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.66-1.90-4.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2714.6213.56
    Depreciation8.298.137.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.0752.6740.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8927.0423.77
    Other Income3.844.4210.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.7331.4634.29
    Interest4.904.782.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.8326.6831.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.8326.6831.49
    Tax8.116.708.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.7219.9922.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.7219.9922.98
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.2635.7841.14
    Diluted EPS44.2635.7841.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.2635.7841.14
    Diluted EPS44.2635.7841.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited