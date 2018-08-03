Trans & Electr standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 223.82 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 223.82 244.54 123.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 223.82 244.54 123.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 154.63 175.65 129.99 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.86 15.48 -35.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.37 7.85 6.86 Depreciation 4.07 3.97 3.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.27 24.45 14.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.62 17.14 3.72 Other Income 0.90 2.58 1.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.52 19.72 5.24 Interest 9.80 10.84 8.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.72 8.88 -2.93 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.72 8.88 -2.93 Tax 1.29 1.27 -0.77 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.43 7.61 -2.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.43 7.61 -2.16 Equity Share Capital 13.26 13.26 13.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 0.59 -1.67 Diluted EPS 0.18 0.59 -1.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 0.59 -1.67 Diluted EPS 0.18 0.59 -1.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited