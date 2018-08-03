App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:57 PM IST

Trans & Electr standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 223.82 crore

Transformers & Electricals Kerala has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 223.82 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.43 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Transformers & Electricals Kerala has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 223.82 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.43 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 123.34 crore and net loss was Rs 2.16 crore.
Transformers & Electricals Kerala
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 223.82 244.54 123.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 223.82 244.54 123.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.63 175.65 129.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.86 15.48 -35.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.37 7.85 6.86
Depreciation 4.07 3.97 3.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.27 24.45 14.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.62 17.14 3.72
Other Income 0.90 2.58 1.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.52 19.72 5.24
Interest 9.80 10.84 8.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.72 8.88 -2.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.72 8.88 -2.93
Tax 1.29 1.27 -0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.43 7.61 -2.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.43 7.61 -2.16
Equity Share Capital 13.26 13.26 13.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 0.59 -1.67
Diluted EPS 0.18 0.59 -1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 0.59 -1.67
Diluted EPS 0.18 0.59 -1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:39 pm

tags #Electric Equipment #Results #Trans & Electr #Transformers & Electricals Kerala

