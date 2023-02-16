Touchwood Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in December 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2022 down 5% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 21.13% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

Touchwood Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2021.

Touchwood Enter shares closed at 179.55 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 139.40% returns over the last 6 months and 64.57% over the last 12 months.