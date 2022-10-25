English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Torrent Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,291.00 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,291.00 crore in September 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 2,137.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 312.00 crore in September 2022 down 1.27% from Rs. 316.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 695.00 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 711.00 crore in September 2021.

    Torrent Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.63 in September 2021.

    Close

    Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,567.30 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.64% over the last 12 months.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,291.002,347.002,137.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,291.002,347.002,137.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials350.00392.00369.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods225.00246.00196.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks66.0022.0030.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost394.00420.00389.00
    Depreciation163.00155.00168.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses577.00555.00493.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax516.00557.00492.00
    Other Income16.0030.0051.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax532.00587.00543.00
    Interest69.0055.0071.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax463.00532.00472.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax463.00532.00472.00
    Tax151.00178.00156.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities312.00354.00316.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period312.00354.00316.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates312.00354.00316.00
    Equity Share Capital169.2384.6284.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--6,142.00--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2220.9018.63
    Diluted EPS9.2220.9018.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2220.9018.63
    Diluted EPS9.2220.9018.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Torrent Pharma #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.