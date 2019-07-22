Tokyo Finance Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 73.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2019 down 73.38% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 98.72% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2018.

Tokyo Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2018.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 9.21 on July 15, 2019 (BSE)